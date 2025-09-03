ECR GM launches GOAL app

Hajipur: East Central Railway (ECR) General Manager Chhatrasal Singh on Tuesday launched the GOAL (Generation of Optimized and Automated Loco Links) application in Patna.

Developed by CRIS, the app is being implemented for the first time in Indian Railways at ECR. It uses mathematical models to generate optimised locomotive links and provides a web-based interface for validation and feedback.

Earlier, loco status updates were done manually, causing delays & technical issues.