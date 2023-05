HAJIPUR: Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway, inspected Plant Depot at DDU on Tuesday and took stock of various facilities including machines and equipment. After that, General Manager inspected the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction - Gaya railway section. During this, he reviewed the quality of railway tracks and their maintenance, points, crossings and other points related to rail safety. He also inspected the Gaya Junction.