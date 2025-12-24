ECR GM hears staff grievances

Hajipur: A Railway employee met East Central Railway’s General Manager Chhatrasal Singh on Tuesday at the ECR headquarters here and apprised him of his grievances. The General Manager took cognisance of the grievances and directed the concerned department to take prompt action and resolve the case within the stipulated timeframe.

Railway officials said the interaction was part of a regular grievance redressal mechanism aimed at addressing departmental issues of Railway employees in a timely manner. Under the initiative, every Tuesday has been earmarked for staff to meet the General Manager. Employees wishing to raise their concerns are required to register their names in advance with the personnel department and can then meet the General Manager on the designated day to place their issues for resolution.mpost