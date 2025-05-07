ECR GM chairs high level meeting

Hajipur: General Manager of the East Central Railway Chhatrasal Singh held a high level meeting with department heads and other officials at Headquarters, Hajipur on Tuesday, during which he reviewed the works related to the development of infrastructure, passenger facilities and rail safety.

In the meeting, the General Manager was apprised of the achievements and the work being done through power point presentation. The General Manager took detailed information about the work being done by East Central Railway in relation to passenger facilities, safety, security etc. Giving top priority to safety, he directed 100% compliance of safety rules in rail operations and said that no compromise should be made with safety.