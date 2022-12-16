ECR GM Anupam Sharma holds high level meeting with coal companies

HAJIPUR: Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway on Thursday held a high-level meeting with senior officials of various coal companies falling under Dhanbad divisional jurisdiction for better coal connectivity under the Gati Shakti project in the divisional auditorium.

Divisional Railway Manager/Dhanbad and other officers and representatives of BCCL, CCL, NCCL, IRPCL, Tata Steel Ltd., AKA, GCl, DVC, HINDALCO, NTPC, RITES, UPRVUNL companies were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, issues related to the development of infrastructure like new siding, new line, doubling, ROR were discussed in depth for the smooth transportation of coal from coal mines. Along with this, discussions were held on increasing the production of coal producing companies and removing any kind of hindrances coming in their smooth transportation immediately.