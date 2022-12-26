ECR extends running time of its Patna-Puri-Patna Special train

hajipur: Keeping in view the convenience of passengers, it has been decided to extend the running time of train number 03230 / 03229 Patna - Puri - Patna special train running between Patna and Puri. With extended duration, this train will be operated from Patna to Puri every Thursday from January 5 to February 23 and Puri to Patna every Friday from January 6 to February 24. Train No. 03230 Patna - Puri Special will leave Patna at 8.45 hrs every Thursday from January 5 to February 23 and reach Puri at 2.55 hrs on Fridays. In return, train number 03229 Puri - Patna special will leave Puri at 14.55 hrs every Friday and reach Patna at 9.35 hrs on Saturdays.