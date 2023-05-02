ECR diverts trains due to N-I work

HAJIPUR: Non-interlocking (NI) work is to be done for doubling related work at Raipur station of South East Central Railway. Due to this, partial closure/commencement of one pair of trains of East Central Railway and one pair of trains will be run through the diverted route, the details of which are as follows:



1. 13288 Rajendra Nagar-Durg South Bihar Express commencing from Rajendra Nagar on May 8 will be partially terminated at Bilaspur.

2. 13287 Durg-Rajendranagar South Bihar Express leaving Durg on May 10 will be partially started from Bilaspur

3. 15231 Barauni-Gondia Express leaving Barauni from May 3 to 8 will be diverted via Katni-Jabalpur-Nainpur

4. 15232 Gondia-Barauni Express leaving Gondiya from May 4 to 9 will be diverted via Nainpur-Jabalpur-Katni