For the convenience of passengers, East Central Railway decided to extend the running of the 15515/15516 RXL-DNR express train, which runs between Danapur and Raxaul, to Sagauli station from September 28. The train now will run between Danapur and Sagauli. Moreover, ECR also decided not to have stoppage for UP trains at Muhammadganj station due to ongoing construction works.