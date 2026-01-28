ECR and NFR celebrate 77th R-Day with enthusiasm

HAJIPUR/MALIGAON: East Central Railway (ECR) and Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) marked the 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour and well-organised celebrations across their respective jurisdictions.

At the ECR headquarters in Hajipur, General Manager Chhatrasal Singh unfurled the national flag and took the salute as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rendered the national tune and guard of honour. He also inspected the parade by the RPF and Bharat Scouts and Guides, and extended Republic Day greetings to railway employees, passengers and media personnel. Addressing officers and staff, Singh highlighted the zone’s strong performance, noting that up to December in the current financial year, ECR earned Rs 22,133 crore in gross originating revenue, ranking third among Indian Railways zones.

Meanwhile, NFR observed Republic Day with solemn pride at the NFRSA complex in Maligaon, where General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava hoisted the national flag in the presence of officials, staff and their families. The programme featured an impressive march past by contingents of the RPF, Civil Defence and Bharat Scouts and Guides. Similar ceremonies were held across NFR’s five divisions—Tinsukia, Lumding, Rangiya, Alipurduar and Katihar—with Divisional Railway Managers unfurling the flag. NFR (Construction) also marked the occasion at its headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, Shrivastava underlined NFR’s growing role as a strategic rail network supporting connectivity, economic growth and inclusive development across the Northeast.