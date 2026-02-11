ECR: 1,030 held for chain pulling in Jan

Hajipur: The East Central Railway has intensified action against illegal chain pulling and violations in women’s coaches to ensure punctual train operations and passenger safety. Under Operation “Samay Palan”, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) kept strict vigil to prevent unnecessary train delays.



Between January 1 and 31, a total of 1,030 people were detained across various divisions for unauthorised chain pulling and booked under Section 141 of the Railways Act. Danapur division recorded the highest number of cases with 496 arrests.

Meanwhile, under Operation “Mahila Suraksha”, the RPF detained 3,567 male passengers for travelling in women’s coaches during the same period, booking them under Section 162 of the Railways Act. Danapur again topped the list with 1,797 cases.