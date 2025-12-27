Ecotourism facilities being developed in Kukrail Forest Area to offer a close-to-nature experience

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, tourism activities are being developed in the Kukrail Forest Area located in Indiranagar, Lucknow. While the Forest and Tourism Departments are jointly developing the Kukrail Night Safari, the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Board is simultaneously developing various facilities for tourists in the surrounding areas of the night safari.

As part of this initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Board is developing several amenities including a children’s park, play stations, bamboo round huts, nature walk trails, an open gym, and a cafeteria. In addition, parking and toilet facilities are also being constructed to ensure greater convenience for visitors.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to promote tourism activities in the state capital, the Kukrail Night Safari is being developed as a major attraction. Alongside this, the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Board is focusing on enhancing facilities for tourists visiting the crocodile, gharial, and turtle sanctuaries located within the Kukrail Forest Area.

Additional Director of the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Board, Pushp Kumar, informed, "the board is developing tourism facilities in the Kukrail Forest Area at a cost of ₹2 crore. These facilities will provide a pleasant and enriching experience for visitors to the sanctuaries and the night safari".

He further stated, under this initiative, a children’s park and play stations are being developed where adventure games, swings, and an open gym will also be installed for children.

Keeping environmental conservation as a priority, bamboo round huts are being constructed to allow tourists to enjoy nature in an eco-friendly manner.

Along with this, nature walk trails are also being developed, enabling visitors to experience the natural surroundings of the Kukrail River up close, including trees, plants, and birds.

To further enhance tourist convenience, a cafeteria, toilets, and parking facilities are also being constructed within the forest area.

The Additional Director stated, "construction work has already begun and will be completed soon. Tourists visiting the Kukrail Forest Area in the initial months of the new year will be able to benefit from these facilities".

These initiatives will not only promote eco tourism but will also contribute to an increase in revenue and generate employment opportunities for local residents.