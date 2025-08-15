Economic selfishness rising globally, self-reliance must for 'Samriddh Bharat': PM Modi on I-Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made an impassioned call for "Samriddh Bharat" by making the country ''aatmanirbhar' in fields ranging from fighter jet engines to electric vehicles and Artificial Intelligence, asserting that India must draw a bigger line when "economic selfishness" is rising globally. His 12th and the longest Independence Day address at 103 minutes was peppered with several announcements, including the constitution of a task force for next generation reforms, GST reforms for "double Diwali" by giving tax relief on goods, a national deep water exploration mission for self-reliance in energy, and an indigenous "Sudarshan Chakra" defence system by 2035. "It is the call of the hour that we need not cry in the times of crisis but should raise a bigger line with courage," he said from the ramparts of Red Fort, citing his nearly 25 years of experience as the head of a government to stress that if India chooses this path then no selfish interest can trap the country.

His sweeping call for "swadeshi" (Made in India), self-reliance and innovation in a gamut of sectors, including semiconductors, social media, fertiliser and pharma, came amid a strain in the country's ties with the US, with President Donald Trump singling out India for a 50 per cent tariff to pressure it on trade. Modi, however, made no direct reference to the issue. The prime minister likened his call for "Samriddh Bharat" (prosperous India) to the freedom fighters' goal of "Swatantra Bharat" (independent India). If innumerable sacrifices could realise the dream of independent India, the hardwork and resolve of countless people, coupled with the pursuit of self-reliance and vocal for local can make prosperous India as well, he said on the country's 79th Independence Day. "That generation sacrificed itself for 'Swatantra Bharat'. This generation should dedicate itself to 'Samriddh Bharat'. It is the need of the hour to take new steps to make India prosperous," the prime minister said, adding it is not one political party's agenda as the country belongs to everyone. "If this is our collective resolve, then we will change the world in a quick span of time," he asserted.

For the first time in his Independence Day speech, Modi flagged the issue of infiltration, saying it is a challenge to the nation's unity, integrity, and security. He announced a high-powered demography mission to deal with the "serious crisis". A longstanding red flag for the BJP, the issue of infiltration has gained in political salience as the ruling party has rallied in the support of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, protested fiercely by the opposition, as a necessity to deny voting rights to people with suspect citizenship. Warning the country about the challenge, he said, "The country's demography is being changed as a well-thought-out conspiracy. Seeds of a new crisis are being sown. It will not be tolerated." He said infiltrators are snatching away the jobs of the country's youth, grabbing lands of the gullible tribal population, and luring girls, stressing that the country will not tolerate this. "No country can allow itself to be captured by infiltrators." Ahead of the 100th anniversary of Rashtriya Svayamsevak Sangh, Modi heaped praise on its nation-building efforts and said service, dedication, organisation, and unparalleled discipline are its identity. A RSS pracharak for decades before shifting to the BJP, the prime minister said it is likely the biggest NGO in the world. Attacked by the Congress for his government's alleged undermining of constitutional values, Modi asserted that the Constitution is the country's guiding light and asked people to never forget the sins of those who "murdered" the Constitution and democracy in 1975 by imposing the Emergency. While his government has taken numerous strides in making the country self-reliant in different fields, including modern technology, he said the issue of India making inroads in the semiconductor industry was explored for several decades, but nothing moved on the ground, and files remained stuck. His government has brought it on the ground, and India will begin producing semiconductors soon, Modi added.

With the venue decorated with odes to Operation Sindoor, Modi delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, saying terrorists and those providing them safe haven will be treated alike and that Indian armed forces will decide on punishment in case of any future misadventure from the neighbouring nation. India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail, he said. Announcing work on developing an indigenous defence system to secure critical strategic and civilian facilities and religious places, he said the "Sudarshan Chakra" system is inspired by Lord Krishna, and it will not only neutralise any attack from the enemy but also hit back with double force.