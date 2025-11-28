Eco-Tourism to get a major boost in UP under CM Yogi’s vision

Lucknow: A major initiative has been launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to give a significant boost to eco-tourism in Uttar Pradesh. In collaboration with the UP Eco-Tourism Board and the Irrigation Department, the state government is preparing to develop adventure and water-sports-based tourism facilities at major dams and reservoirs. This initiative is expected to strengthen the tourism economy and create substantial employment opportunities at the local level.

Under the plan, Jhansi’s Gadmau Lake, Banda’s Nawab Tank, Mahoba’s Arjun Dam, Sonbhadra’s Dhandhraul Dam, Hamirpur’s Maudaha Dam, Chitrakoot’s Gunta Dam, and Siddharthnagar’s Majhouli Sagar will be developed as vibrant eco-tourism hubs. These sites will be equipped with a wide range of facilities including entrance gateways, cottages, ticket counters, canteens, children’s play areas, interpretation centers, landscaped surroundings, solar lighting, and selfie points. Activities such as boating, fishing, water sports, and aqua pressure walkways will further enhance the tourist experience.

Among these, Majhouli Sagar in Siddharthnagar is set to become the largest project, covering an area of 88.2 hectares. The proposal includes an interpretation center, floating jetty, toy train, cottages, and a restaurant. At Dhandhraul Dam in Sonbhadra, the plan features façade lighting, parking space, jetties, and an information center. Banda’s Nawab Tank will get a musical fountain and water screen, while Mahoba’s Arjun Dam will see new facilities developed around the Sun Temple area. Similarly, Gunta Dam in Chitrakoot will feature an entrance plaza and a children’s activity area; Gadmau Lake in Jhansi will have a pathway and cafeteria; and Maudaha Dam will be upgraded with an open-air theatre, watchtower, and a landscaped park.

According to the Tourism Department, these projects will complement regions that already attract religious, natural, and historical tourism, offering visitors new experiences and strengthening the state's overall tourism ecosystem. Once the proposals receive approval from the Irrigation Department, project execution will move forward. With construction expected to begin soon after approval, a significant rise in tourist footfall is anticipated, helping increase state revenue while generating new employment opportunities for local communities.