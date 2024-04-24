ECI serves notice to TMC Chopra MLA

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday served a notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA of Chopra in North Dinajpur for allegedly threatening voters and the Opposition party while delivering a speech during a public meeting on April 11.



The Commission received the transcript of the alleged script from the Chief Electoral Officer, Bengal and after examination it was found that the speech by Hamidul Rahman amounted to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Rahman has been asked to reply by April 25 as to why the poll panel should not take appropriate action against him for MCC violation.

The Commission has further reiterated that in case of no response from Rahman within the stipulated time, the poll panel will presume that he has nothing to say in the matter and then the Commission will take appropriate action without making any further reference in this regard.