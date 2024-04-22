MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > ECI orders repoll in 8 polling stations in Arunachal
Nation

ECI orders repoll in 8 polling stations in Arunachal

BY MPost22 April 2024 6:15 PM GMT

Itanagar: Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh where EVM damage and violence were reported during polling to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on April 19, an official said.

The polling stations where repoll would be held include, Sario in Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth under Nyapin assembly seat in Kurung Kumey, Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi polling booths under Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X