ECI launches new portal for polling personnel

Kolkata: As a part of its preparation of a database of election manpower for the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls, a new portal for polling personnel ~ emms.wb.gov.in has been launched on Thursday by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to a press statement issued by the CEO office, detailed software operational training was imparted on Thursday and a detailed date-line of activities was shared with the district level officers including probable training of polling personnel. Data entry schedule was also shared. With the tentative increase of about 14,000 polling stations and keeping in mind the fact that many of the erstwhile polling personnel are being engaged as new Booth Level Officers (BLOs), the preparation of the polling personnel database of around 32,000 officers is of utmost importance for smooth conduct of Election, reads the statement.

“Randomization of polling personnel, training on demand, online test, generation of intimation letter, monitoring election experience are some of the new features of the portal. The offices will log in the portal and make data entry directly with the launching of this new portal named EMMS 2.0,” says the statement.

The portal was launched in virtual mode in the presence of Arindam Niyogi, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Dr. Sumanta Roy, Dy. Chief Electoral Officer, Shri Saikat Narayan Bhattacharya, Jt. Director (IT) & Samik Kumar Bhattacharya, Jt. Director (IT) of the NIC, Kolkata.