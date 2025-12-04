ECI largest organisation in world with over 1 million personnel: CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Stockholm

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar assumed the Chairmanship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for 2026 and hailed the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the largest organisation in the world with one million personnel. In his acceptance speech in Stockholm on Wednesday, CEC Kumar highlighted the scale of India's democratic exercise, noting that India has over 900 million electors across 28 states and 8 Union Territories, according to a press release by the ECI. Reflecting upon the 2024 General Elections, he informed that India witnessed a breathtaking democratic spectacle where over 20,000 candidates from 743 political parties, including 6 national and 67 state parties, participated. He said, "With more than 900 million voters across 28 States and 8 Union Territories in India, the Election Commission of India has nearly 75 years of experience in conducting transparent elections and preparing accurate electoral rolls based on eligibility. While conducting Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India becomes the largest organisation in the world, with over 1 million personnel."

According to ECI, over 20 million election personnel, including over 1 million Booth Level Officers and 5 million polling staff, were engaged in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. CEC Kumar added, "I am from India and will therefore begin by telling you about India. India is the mother of democracy, and today, it is also the largest democracy in the world. The Election Commission of India is a constitutional body and conducts elections to the Office of President, Vice President, Parliament, Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils as its constitutional responsibility." Observing that India has seen 18 general elections to Parliament and more than 400 general elections to State Legislatures since independence in 1947, CEC stated that India envisions sharing with all not only the learnings of the world's largest, the most diverse and inclusive modern democracy, but also the democratic values and principles deeply enshrined in India's civilizational heritage. Affirming the direction ahead, CEC pledged that India's Chairmanship will be decisive, ambitious and action-oriented. As Chair, Gyanesh Kumar will steer the Council's work around India's overall theme for the Chairship, "Democracy for an inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world", and focus on two key pillars, namely - Reimagining Democracy for the Future and Independent & Professional Election Management Bodies for Sustainable Democracy. The press release said, the Chairship marks a significant milestone, reflecting global recognition of the Election Commission of India and innovative Election Management Bodies (EMBs). India, a founding member of International IDEA, has consistently contributed to the organisation's governance, democratic discourse and institutional initiatives. The CEC concluded his acceptance speech by stating that India will endeavour to ensure that every vote counts, every voice matters and that democracies worldwide become more inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable. Ambassador of India to Sweden, Anurag Bhushan, was also present on the occasion. Alongside India in the Chairship, Mauritius and Mexico will take over as the Vice Chairs of the International IDEA Council for the year 2026, the press release said.