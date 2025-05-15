ECI interacts with AAP delegation

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Election Commissioner Sibin C informed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had an interaction with the Aam Aadmi Party led by its National Convener Arvind Kejriwal at Nirvachan Sadan today.

The meeting is in continuation of the interactions being held by ECI with the Presidents of various national and state political parties.

He said that these interactions provide for a long-felt need of constructive discussions which enable national and state party presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission. This initiative aligns with the Commission’s broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders.

The Commission had earlier met with the delegations of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by the party president Mayawati, on May 06, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by the party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, on May 08, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), MA Baby on May 10, and the Party President of the National People’s Party, Conrad Sangma on May 13.

Earlier, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings have been conducted including 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3,879 by EROs engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties.