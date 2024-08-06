ECI disqualifies six Punjab candidates for missing expense filings

Chandigarh: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has disqualified six candidates from the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections for failing to submit their election expenses as required by Section 78 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Punjab’s Chief electoral officer, Sibin C, announced that these candidates are now ineligible to contest elections for the next three years under Section 10 A of the Act.



The disqualified candidates include Sucha Singh from Batala, Prem Singh, and Hardip Singh from Qadian. The ECI issued the disqualification orders on July 15, 2024.