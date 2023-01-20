ECI directs removal of SDPO, two officers-in-charge of West Tripura

New Delhi: Acting swiftly on the complaint raised by the Congress in the matter of alleged attack on Congress’ Tripura in-charge Ajay Kumar in a public rally in Jirania sub-division (West Tripura), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has on Friday directed for suspension of the Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of the area.



In an official statement, the ECI has said that it has directed the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) of Tripura to suspend and immediately remove the SDPO.

The ECI has also directed for suspension and removal of the officer-in-charge of West Tripura’s Jirania district along with the officer-in-charge of Ranibazaar police station.

The ECI has also asked the chief secretary and DGP to explain as to why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the state. Conveying its displeasure on the violent incident despite the poll panel’s strict directions, the ECI has directed the CS and DGP to immediately assess the threat perception to leaders of various political parties in the state and provide security as per the threat perception without further delay.

The ECI has also appointed three special observers for Tripura to ensure proper deployment of CAPF and intensify enforcement measures. The observers are Yogendra Tripathy (1985-batch IAS of Karnataka cadre), Vivek Johri (1984-batch IPS of MP cadre) and B Murali Kumar, an IRS officer of 1983 batch.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECI ordered an inquiry into the incident of alleged political violence in Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district reported on January 18.

The alleged attack on the Congress leader reportedly occurred half an hour after the ECI announced the assembly election dates in the three Northeastern states on Wednesday.

The Election Commission had on Wednesday announced the schedule for assembly elections to Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of assembly polls in all three states will be declared on March 2.