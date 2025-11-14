ECI delegation to visit Bengal next week to review SIR

Kolkata: A delegation of senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, who oversees West Bengal’s electoral affairs, will visit the state to conduct a review of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls here, an official said on Thursday. The team is expected to arrive on November 18.

“The team will be led by Gyanesh Bharti. It will visit multiple districts during their stay,” he said.

Meanwhile, a full-scale review meeting (FLC) has been scheduled for November 21, where all District Election Officers (DEOs) of the state have been summoned, he said.

Representatives from eight political parties, both at the national and state levels, will also attend it. “The session will be chaired by the Senior Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) operations from the ECI, he elaborated.

During the November 21 review, Commission officials will assess the progress of SIR activities across districts and blocks, evaluate the performance of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and review the status of grievance redressal, he said.

The upcoming tour aims to ensure that the revision process remains transparent, error-free, and impartial, he added.

The meeting is expected to place special emphasis on EVM preparedness and a comprehensive review of the updated voter list, he said.