ECI committed to free, fair and inducement-free elections: CEC

Agartala: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said it is ‘committed and duty bound’ to conduct free, fair, and inducement-free elections in Tripura.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the ECI has taken all arrangements to allow voters to join the ‘festival of democracy’ and if a voter faces any threat or intimidation on the day of polling, he or she can use cVigil app to inform the election authorities.

“We had an in-depth discussion on the election process with the Chief Secretary, DGP, representatives of political parties, DMs, SPs and enforcement agencies for two days. The election commission is committed and duty bound to conduct free, fair, violence-free and inducement-free election”, Kumar said at a press conference here.

Assembly elections in Tripura are due in February-March this year.

“All political parties will have to inform the voters about criminal cases if any of their candidates”, he said.

The CEC said each polling station will have a micro observer to ensure free and fair elections. Tripura has 3,328 polling stations.

He said security personnel will be engaged in poll duties on the basis of randomization to ensure impartiality.