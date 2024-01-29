Echoes of valor: Bands regale audience with Indian patriotic tunes

New Delhi: From massed band's 'Shankhnaad' to Navy's lilting 'Mission Chandrayaan', mellifluous tunes reverberated across the Raisina Hills in the heart of Delhi as India's rich heritage and towering accomplishments were celebrated during the Beating Retreat ceremony on Monday. The grand event hosted at the Vijay Chowk marks the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.



In attendance were President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other union ministers. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, senior officials, and the general public also graced the mega event.

Under the daytime sunshine, the temperature remained bearable during the 5:15 PM event. President Murmu arrived at the venue in a traditional ‘buggy,’ adding a touch of old-world charm to the ceremony, which traces its origins back to the early 1950s.

The splendid ceremony commenced with the massed band’s ‘Shankhnaad,’ setting the tone with captivating Indian tunes. Pipes and drums bands played tunes like ‘Veer Bharat,’ ‘Sangam Dur,’ ‘Kesariya Bana,’ and ‘Deshon ka Sartaj Bharat,’ forming intricate patterns like ‘Chakravyuh’ and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’

CAPF bands entertained with tunes such as ‘Bharat Ke Jawan’ and ‘Vijay Bharat.’ The audience, comprising both young and old, cheered and chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as the bands performed.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) band showcased tunes like ‘Swadeshi,’ ‘Rejoice in Raisina,’ and ‘Tiger Hill,’ forming visually captivating shapes. Decorated instruments, glowing in tricolour, added a unique touch. The classic ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ resonated with the

crowd.

The Indian Navy band played tunes like ‘INS Vikrant,’ ‘Ekla Chalo Re,’ ‘Samudra Darshak,’ ‘Mission Chandrayaan,’ ‘Jai Bharati,’ and ‘Hum Tayyar Hain,’ paying tribute to India’s successful lunar mission. The Indian Army band followed with tunes such as ‘Faulad Ka Jigar,’ ‘Agniveer,’ ‘Kargil 1999,’ and ‘Taqat Watan.’

The Beating Retreat ceremony reached its climax with the massed bands playing ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja,’ ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon,’ and ‘Drummers Call.’ The event concluded with the timeless tune of ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’ as dusk turned the sky inky, illuminating the Raisina Hills complex with vibrant lights.

President Murmu returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan in the traditional ‘buggy,’ making a comeback on the Kartavya Path after a 40-year hiatus. The principal conductor of the ceremony, Lt Col Vimal Joshi, led the spectacular event.

The Beating Retreat ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.

It marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags are lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by. with agency inputs.