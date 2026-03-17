EC transfers DEOs, SSPs of 5 Assam districts, appoints special observer

Guwahati: The Election Commission on Monday transferred five District Election Officers (DEOs) and as many Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and appointed a Special Observer for Assam, a day after the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule.

The DEOs of Kokrajhar, Majuli, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri have been transferred with immediate effect. In a letter sent to Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, the EC replaced DEO of Kokrajhar Pankaj Chakraborty with Dr P Uday Praveen, Majuli’s Ratul Pathak with Srishti Singh and Baksa’s Dhiraj Saud with Kimnei Changsan.

Chirang DEO Gakul Chandra Brahma has been replaced by Madhusudan Nath, and Udalguri’s Pulak Patgiri by Jay Vikas.

All five transferred District Electoral Officers (DEOs) were Assam Civil Service (ACS) officials and have been replaced by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

The Election Commission had earlier in the day written to the chief secretary to furnish names of all IAS officers from 2010 to 2021 batches.