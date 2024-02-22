EC to take legal action against people uploading fake news regarding EVMs

CHANDIGARH: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission is closely monitoring social media platforms and is promptly taking action on the sharing of incorrect information or facts regarding the electoral process, Model Code of Conduct, and EVMs.



The Election Commission has taken immediate action on a similar video, in which it was being claimed that fake EVMs have been caught in Panipat, Haryana. As soon as the matter came to notice, Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal directed the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Panipat to take action on it. Upon scrutiny, it was found that this video was fake and had also been circulated during the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections by mischievous elements.

Anurag Agarwal appealed to the public to refrain from sharing misinformation on social media regarding elections. He stated that strict action will be taken against those sharing false information or fake news.