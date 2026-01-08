EC to issue notices to over 1 cr voters in UP

Lucknow: The Election Commission will issue notices to more than 1.04 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh whose records could not be matched with the 2003 electoral roll, ahead of the publication of the final voter list on March 6.

State Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said these voters will be asked to submit any one of the 12 prescribed valid documents to verify their eligibility.

He said names of those who fail to provide the required documents will not be included in the final electoral roll.

Rinwa said the final roll will be published after disposal of all claims and objections, which can be filed till February 6. The Commission will complete scrutiny and settlement of claims by February 27.

The special revision exercise covers all 75 districts and 403 Assembly constituencies of the state, involving 1,72,486 polling stations. A total of 5,76,611 booth level agents appointed by recognised political parties also assisted election officials in the process.

He said voters whose names are missing from the draft list, or who find incorrect entries, can apply for inclusion or correction. New voters must apply through Form 6, overseas voters who have not acquired foreign citizenship through Form 6A, objections through Form 7, and corrections or change of residence through Form 8.

Voters can check their status on voters.eci.gov.in under the “Search in Electoral Roll” section using their name, father’s name or EPIC number.