EC to conclude its visits to poll-bound states by early Oct

New Delhi: The Election Commission would conclude its visits to five poll-bound states by early October following which it is likely to announce schedule of assembly polls in these states, sources said on Monday.

While the Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, has already been to Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram to assess poll preparedness, it would visit Rajasthan and Telangana in September-end and early October.

Following the visits, the poll panel is likely to announce the schedule of polls in these states. It is usual for the Commission to visit states where polls are due before announcing elections. There are precedents where it has visited states after announcing poll schedule.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in October-November.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh end on different dates in January next year.