EC takes 21 initiatives in 100 days to streamline polling

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance voter experience and streamline poll management, the Election Commission has launched 21 new initiatives over the past 100 days, officials said on Thursday.

These measures, they pointed out, span procedural reforms, training programmes and stakeholder engagement.

The measures marked the first 100 days of the 26th Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, they noted.

To improve voter access, the poll authority has revised the maximum number of electors per polling station from 1,500 to 1,200. Additional polling booths will be set up in densely populated areas such as gated communities and high-rises.

The Commission, they said, aims to ensure that no voter is required to travel more than 2 km to cast their vote.

Voter information slips have been redesigned for clarity on the polling station number. As a significant boost to voters, a mobile phone deposit facility will be set up at the entrance of every polling station.

Booths set up by candidates will now be permitted just beyond 100 metres from the entrance of the polling station gate as opposed to 200 metres from the polling station premises. To facilitate a simpler user interface, a single-point new integrated dashboard, ECINET, has been developed. AGencies

The poll panel has also initiated direct integration of death registration data from the Registrar General of India to enable timely and verified removal of deceased electors from the rolls.

A special summary revision has been held ahead of a byelection as prescribed in the law. This is the first such exercise to be conducted ahead of a by-election in decades, the officials said.