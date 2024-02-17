‘EC, Speaker’s decision on NCP matter unfair’

BARAMATI: Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the verdicts given by the Election Commission and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the NCP matter were “unfair”, and his faction would approach the SC to get back the party name and symbol.

The Sharad Pawar-led group suffered a setback on Thursday after Speaker Narwekar held that the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was the real NCP. He also rejected the disqualification petitions filed by both the rival groups against each other’s MLAs.