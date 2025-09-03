EC rushes to act against Oppn members: Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Poll authorities in Delhi have issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly getting himself

registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency.

The district election officer of New Delhi district shared a copy of the notice issued to Khera on X.

The Congress leader has been directed to reply to the notice by 11 am on September 8.

“It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency,” read the notice.

According to the notice, Khera is enrolled as a voter in New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly constituencies.

“As you may be aware, that being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950. You are therefore directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act,” read the notice.

Reacting to the development, Khera said in a post on X, “...Yet another confirmation of how the @ECISVEEP functions to support the ruling regime.

While our

complaints of Vote Chori are disregarded, the EC rushes to act against Opposition members.”

He questioned why the Election Commission did not issue a single notice to “the 1,00,000 fake voters of Mahadevapura constituency, that were exposed by @RahulGandhi?”