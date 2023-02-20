EC Railway to operate Holi special train

HAJIPUR: In view of the convenience of the passengers on the occasion of Holi, the East Central Railway (ECR) has been decided to operate several Holi special trains. Out of these, information about 16 pairs of Holi special trains has been given.

In this series, one pair of Holi special train will be operated between Howrah-Raxaul and Patna-Ahmedabad as follows:

1. Train No. 03043 / 03044 Howrah - Raxaul - Howrah Holi Special: Train No. 03043 Howrah - Raxaul Holi Special will leave Howrah on March 4 at 23.00 hrs and reach Raxaul at 14.15 hrs the next day Sunday.

2. Train No. 09417 / 09418 Ahmedabad - Patna - Ahmedabad Holi Special will leave Ahmedabad at 9.10 hrs on March 6 to reach Patna at 21.05 hrs the next day.