EC orders 'Special Revision' of voter list in Assam, final roll on Feb 10, 2026

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday ordered 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam and the final voters' list will be published on February 10, 2026.

According to instructions issued by the poll panel for the chief electoral officer of Assam, January 1, 2026, will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision.

According to officials, the Special Revision stands somewhere between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"It is in a way an upgrade of special summary revision ... instead of enumeration forms, booth-level officers will verify electors on a pre-filled register," a senior functionary explained.

According to the schedule, the door-to-door verification will take place from November 22 to December 20.

The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on December 27 and the final roll on February 10 next year.

Last month, the EC ordered SIR for Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026.

Elections in Assam are also due in 2026.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently said, "A special order will be issued by the Election Commission to hold SIR in Assam."

"Under the Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for citizenship in Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the exercise of checking citizenship is about to be completed. The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have applied to Assam," he said.