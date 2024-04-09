EC notice to Surjewala for remarks on Hema Malini

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued Congress leader Randeep Surjewala a show-cause notice for his alleged undignified remarks against actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini.



The poll body also sought a response from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on the steps taken to ensure strict compliance with its advisories on upholding the honour and dignity of women during public discourse by its leaders.

Both have been asked to submit their respective responses to the Election Commission. While Surjewala has been asked to respond by April 11 evening, Kharge has been given time till the following evening.