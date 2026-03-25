EC meets officials on electoral readiness

New Delhi: Seeking to strengthen electoral preparedness, the Election Commission on Tuesday convened an inter-state border meeting with top administration and police officials of five poll-going and their neighbouring states.

The poll authority also met with Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI), to enhance coordination, curb illegal activities, and ensure smooth, secure, violence-free and inducement-free elections across poll-bound states.

The Election Commission had recently reactivated its economic intelligence panel after a gap of six years to curb the use of money, liquor and drugs to influence voters ahead of the Bihar polls. MPOST