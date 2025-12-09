EC likely to initiate action against 2 BLOs

Kolkata: The Election Commission may initiate strong action against two BLOs associated with the SIR ( Special Intensive Revision) exercise of Booth number 94 under Baruipur East Assembly constituency.

According to sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer ( CEO) , a BLO from this constituency was removed on November 4 on charges of breaching protocol. However, despite the removal order, the same BLO’s signature was found on the enumeration forms dated November 25. The CEO’s office has questioned how such a situation could occur and has already sought a detailed report on the matter.

According to sources in the CEO’s office, complaints regarding this irregularity were submitted to Special Observer Subrata Gupta as well as to CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

An official of the Election Commission said that the booth president of the ruling Trinamool Congress had initially ensured the appointment of a schoolteacher as BLO for Booth No. 94. Following objections raised by the opposition, the teacher was replaced by an Anganwadi worker. However, the Commission has received complaints that the removed BLO continued to collect multiple forms even after being replaced.

When questioned, the newly appointed BLO claimed that due to health issues, the BLO of Booth No. 96 had collected some forms on her behalf. The Commission has found the explanation unsatisfactory. The documents and forms collected by the dismissed BLO are now being thoroughly scrutinised by the authorities.

“We have repeatedly stressed the need for transparency in the SIR process. Yet, some reports of misconduct and illegal activities have emerged from the Baruipur East Assembly constituency. If we find the BLOs involved in dereliction of duty, strong action will be taken,” an official in the CEO office said.

The concerned ERO ( Electoral Registration Officer) of the booth is also under the scanner of the poll panel.