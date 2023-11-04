EC issues notification for Nov 30 Telangana Assembly elections

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India on Friday issued notification for Telangana Assembly polls to be held on November 30 and was published in Telangana Gazette.



According to the notification, the nomination filing process for the polls would begin today and they would be accepted from 11 AM to 3 PM on working days till November 10. The election process in Rajasthan includes several important dates and regulations. Candidates’ nominations will undergo scrutiny on November 13, and the last date for withdrawal is set for November 15, as per the election schedule.

During the nomination filing, candidates are restricted to having only three vehicles in their convoy within a 100-metre radius of the Returning Officer’s office. Moreover, only five individuals, including the contesting candidate, are permitted inside the Returning Officer’s room.

In addition to the nomination, candidates must submit an affidavit in Form-26 that includes information about their criminal history, assets, liabilities, and educational qualifications. Polling is scheduled for November 30, commencing at 5 am and concluding at 5 pm, with exceptions in some locations where it ends at 4 pm. Vote counting is slated for December 3, which will determine the election’s outcome.