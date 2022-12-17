EC free to adjudicate dispute on Shiv Sena's name, symbol, says Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has said that the Election Commission is free to proceed in the dispute between two rival factions of the Shiv Sena over the use of its name and symbol.



The high court's order came while disposing of an appeal by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray challenging a single judge's decision dismissing his plea against an Election Commission's (EC) interim order freezing the Shiv Sena name and election symbol.

"It is pertinent to mention that the two preliminary issues which are sought to be raised by the appellant (Thackeray) are pending before the apex court...., yet the apex court... has held that there shall be no stay on the proceedings before the Election Commission of India.

"Therefore, the Election Commission of India is free to proceed with the adjudication of the dispute pending before it," a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said in an order passed on Thursday which was made available on Friday.

The high court said it is needless to state that the Election Commissionwill proceed in accordance with the procedure followed by the commission while adjudicating a petition under... Of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.