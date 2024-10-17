EC favoured BJP, says JMM

ranchi: The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India of working in

favour of the BJP.

The JMM also charged the BJP-led Centre with misusing central agencies.

The party’s accusations came a day after the ECI announced that elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20.

Elections will be held in two phases but under a game plan. In some constituencies in a district, polling will be conducted on different dates. The way the matter was decided, it appears the

ECI is trying to favour the BJP,” JMM central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya alleged.

Bhattacharya claimed that in the Mandu constituency in Hazaribag, the elections were scheduled on the second phase so that top BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah could hold meetings on a day close to the polling and influence voters in adjoining constituencies.

“I appeal to the Centre and ECI not to harm constitutional institutions like this,”

Bhattacharya said.