EC cracks whip, orders transfer of senior officers in 5 poll-going states

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the transfer of several top police and administrative officers, including 25 police commissioners and superintendents of police, nine district magistrates and four secretaries and special secretaries, in the five poll-going states after finding laxity in their work, sources said.

During a review, the EC found that the performance of some officers was “unsatisfactory” and they were found “complacent, if not complicit” in various matters, including the illegal supply of liquor as a possible poll inducement, sources said.

The poll panel has asked the transferred officials to immediately hand over the charge to their respective immediate juniors. It has also directed the respective state governments to send by Thursday evening a panel of officers to replace those shunted out.

The Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be held between November 7 and 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

During its review meetings in these five states, the poll panel had directed the enforcement agencies and district administrations for an increased vigil and zero tolerance towards the distribution of inducements during the electoral process.

‘Without mincing any words, the commission has directed that the movement and distribution of liquor, cash, drugs and freebies should be dried up. These four are our top priority for free, fair and inducement-free elections,’ Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said during press conferences in these states. Citing inputs received by the EC, sources said illegal liquor from Haryana and Punjab enters Rajasthan through Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts for supply in the hinterland districts as well as the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

After assessing the performance of officials in these sensitive districts, the commission has ordered the transfer of the superintendents of police (SPs) of Hanumangarh, Churu and Bhiwadi, and the Alwar district election officer (DEO) in Rajasthan. Similarly, during review meeting in Telangana, commission noted that several non-cadre officers were posted as district in-charges while officers from administrative and police services were given non-significant postings.