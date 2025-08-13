EC 'colluding' with BJP to 'steal' votes in Bihar, alleges RJD's Tejashwi

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of "colluding" with the BJP to "steal" votes in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year. He also alleged that the poll panel was "helping BJP leaders secure two voter cards". “It is a fact that the Election Commission (EC) is colluding with the BJP to steal votes in Bihar ahead of the coming assembly polls. In fact, the draft electoral rolls published by the EC after the initial exercise of the special intensive revision (SIR) should be called ‘dacoity’ of votes. The EC is helping BJP leaders to secure two voter ID cards in the state," Yadav alleged, while talking to reporters. The RJD leader charged Muzaffarpur Mayor Nirmala Devi with possessing dual voter ID cards. "Muzaffarpur Mayor, a probable candidate of the BJP in the coming assembly polls, possesses two voter ID cards in two different booths in a Vidhan Sabha constituency as per the draft electoral rolls. Surprisingly, her two family members also have two voter ID cards separately in two different booths in the same assembly constituency," he claimed. Tejashwi also asked, "How did such an anomaly occur? Who should be held responsible for this?"