EC briefs central observers to be deployed for upcoming polls in 4 states, Puducherry

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday briefed its general, police and expenditure observers to be deployed as central observers in poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and the UT of Puducherry.

The terms of these assemblies are ending on various dates in May and June, and the poll schedule could be announced in the coming weeks.

The EC appoints central observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls.

The EC said 1,444 officers, including 714 general observers, 233 police observers and 497 expenditure observers, were called for the briefing meetings.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi briefed the observers.

Addressing the observers, CEC Kumar said they have been selected to serve as the beacons of the EC. He said that the observers should ensure free, fair and transparent elections, and noted that their presence will energise the entire election machinery across 824 constituencies where elections are going to be held.

Sandhu said they should serve as a friend, philosopher and guide to election officials on the field.

Their arrival must be well publicised, and they should remain accessible, ensuring that the grievances of the electors are swiftly redressed to avoid perceptions of favouritism.

Joshi said that the observers must ensure that ECI instructions are implemented in letter and spirit, upholding impartiality and democratic values.

He also instructed that voter information slips (VIS) be distributed well in time to the voters so that they are not inconvenienced on the voting day.

The Commission also interacted with the observers in a doubt-clearing session, the EC said.

Senior officials of the Commission also briefed the observers on various aspects of the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections in the four poll-bound states and one Union Territory.

The observers were also briefed on the IT applications and platforms, and media-related matters during the sessions.

As the Commission's eyes and ears, the central observers were asked to familiarise themselves with all the election laws, rules and guidelines, and provide inputs directly to the Commission to ensure their strict and impartial compliance.

The observers were instructed to remain fully accessible to political parties and candidates, and to promptly redress the grievances of voters.

They were also instructed to visit polling stations and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the Commission for the convenience of the voters, especially ensuring the provision of assured minimum facilities (AMFs).