EC asks parties not to use derogatory words for PwDs in political discourse

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has asked political parties not to use derogatory words for persons with disabilities in public discourse, saying usage of such semantics in speech by politicians and candidates can be interpreted as an affront to such people.



In an advisory issued to parties on Wednesday, the poll panel said the very foundation of democracy lies in representation of all communities in the electoral process.

“Of late, the Commission has been made aware of use of derogatory or offensive language in the political discourse about people with disabilities (PwDs). Usage of such semantics in speech/campaign by members of any political parties or their candidates, can be interpreted as an affront to the PwDs,” it warned.

It also said that political parties and their representatives should strictly avoid comments related to disabilities that may be offensive or perpetuate stereotypes and prejudices.

“Any usage of such language, terminology, context, mockery, derogatory references or insult to PwDs ... may attract provisions of Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016,” it cautioned.

It said political parties “may endeavour” to include more PwDs at levels such as members and party workers to shed the attitudinal barrier of the party and public and provide equal opportunities.

All campaign materials, including speeches, social media posts, advertisements and press releases, must undergo an internal review process within the political party to identify and rectify any instances of ableist language,

it said.