EC asks federal probe agencies, security forces to check black money, drugs

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has directed central investigative and security agencies to mount a special vigil and take “proactive” measures to check the use of black money, drugs and other illegal inducements during the upcoming polls to five legislative Assemblies.

The poll body on Sunday announced the election schedule for four states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal apart from the Union Territory of Puducherry during a press conference held here.

The EC, soon after the presser, issued separated communications to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (for the Income-Tax Department), Enforcement Directorate, Financial Intelligence Unit, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, among others.

It also sent letters to forces like the BSF, SSB and RPF asking them to step up their vigil and deploy special teams so that elections are held on a level-playing field, without the use of illegal cash and other inducements.

The Commission asked the CBDT to direct the I-T investigation wings in these poll-bound regions to deploy teams at airports, major railway stations, hotels, farm houses, Hawala agents and financial brokers to check for “unaccounted” cash.

It asked the I-T to utilise its air intelligence units (AIUs) at airports located in these states and UT to check movement of cash through private jets or commercial flights.