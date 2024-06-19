EC announces July 12 bypolls for 5 legislative council seats in four states

New Delhi: Bypolls to fill five legislative council vacancies in four states will be held on July 12, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Elections to three of the five seats were necessitated due to the resignation of members of legislative council (MLC) and to the remaining two due to disqualification. In Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar had resigned as an MLC in January. He had quit the BJP and joined the Congress after being denied a ticket to contest the election from the Dharwad Central Assembly seat. Shettar had later rejoined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and won the Parliamentary election.

One seat each in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh fell vacant due to the disqualification of

sitting members.