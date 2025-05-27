‘Easy Registry System’ launched in Punjab

Mohali: People of Punjab will no longer need to shuttle from one desk to another for registries as the AAP government has launched an ‘Easy Registry System’.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday unveiled India’s “first” ‘Easy Registry System — a citizen-friendly property registration platform — at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Mohali.

Mann and Kejriwal said the system will eliminate long queues, middlemen, and bribery, offering fully digital, transparent, and fast-track registration services.

The system will roll out across Punjab by August 1. The system will primarily reduce delays as it provides 48-hour processing. Moreover, the citizens no longer need to visit government offices as they can submit documents, make payments and track the entire process online. Also, a ‘Draft My Deed’ feature empowers people to create their own sale deeds, saving fees and avoiding agents.

“This system is designed to save time, money, and most importantly, peace of mind,” said Mann. “It’s based on the principle of ‘Your Property, Your Convenience’, and will make Punjab a model for the rest of the country.”

Kejriwal said: “This is the end of corruption and the beginning of transparency. We are showing the nation how public service should be delivered—with honesty, efficiency, and dignity.”