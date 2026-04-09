Eastern Rly expands AI surveillance

kolkata: Eastern Railway has expanded AI-enabled video surveillance across its network, bringing more stations under real-time monitoring to strengthen passenger safety, particularly for women and children.



The system, funded under the Nirbhaya Fund, uses IP-based cameras with high-definition imaging and facial recognition capabilities. Feeds are monitored round the clock by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at local posts as well as centralised control rooms at divisional and zonal levels.

The surveillance network covers key areas, including station entrances, platforms, waiting halls, ticket counters and parking zones. The cameras are supported by storage systems for recording and review.

During the 2025–26 financial year, the network was expanded further. In addition to 191 stations already equipped with the Video Surveillance System (VSS), another 63 stations were brought under monitoring with the installation of 1,243 cameras. This included 14 stations in the Howrah Division, 47 in Sealdah and two in Malda. In the Asansol Division, 48 CCTV cameras were installed across 16 RPF posts. Another 20 smaller stations were also brought under the system.

The expansion has been accompanied by enforcement measures. Under Operation Nanhe Farishtey, the RPF rescued 1,407 children, including 876 boys and 531 girls. Under Operation Aahat, 124 children were rescued and 68 traffickers were arrested. Seventy Anti-Human Trafficking Units are operational across the zone.

Under Operation Dignity, 136 adults, including 84 women, were rescued in separate interventions.

Eastern Railway has also introduced One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls for acid attack survivors at select stations.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway, Shibram Majhi, stated that these initiatives represent a step towards ensuring that every journey remains safe and that railway premises remain a secure environment for all, especially women and children.