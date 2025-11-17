Eastern Railway launches new EMU service between Amghata and Krishnanagar

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division has introduced a new EMU local service between Amghata Halt and Krishnanagar City Junction, giving Nadia district a long-awaited suburban link.

The inaugural run was flagged off from Amghata Halt at noon on Saturday in the presence of MP Jagannath Sarkar, additional divisional railway manager (Infrastructure) Rajesh Kumar and other officials. Local residents also gathered to witness the launch. The run served as a preview of the regular services that will come into force from Monday, with three pairs of daily trains scheduled for morning, afternoon and night commuters.

Services will leave Krishnanagar City Junction at 6.45 am, 1.30 pm and 9.15 pm, reaching Amghata Halt at 7 am, 1.45 pm and 9.30 pm.

In the opposite direction, departures from Amghata Halt are fixed at 7.08 am, 1.53 pm and 9.38 pm, arriving at Krishnanagar City Junction at 7.23 am, 2.08 pm and 9.55 pm.