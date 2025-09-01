Eastern Railway extends Bandel station platforms to improve train mobility

Kolkata: Eastern Railway has completed the extension of platforms 1 and 2 at Bandel station under its Howrah Division, a move expected to ease train operations and improve punctuality.

The project involved extending the platforms by 19.6 metres at the Howrah end, increasing their total length to 364.9 metres. With the upgrade, the platforms can now accommodate an engine with 16 bogie coaches. Work began on July 25 and was completed within a month by the division’s engineering department, ahead of schedule. The extended platforms were opened for passenger use on August 30.

As part of the revamp, the engine stop board has been shifted to Barddhaman end, while EMU stop board has been moved to the Howrah end to ensure smoother alignment and greater passenger convenience.