Eastern Railway dismisses viral video of trains on same track as misleading

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) on Thursday claimed that a recently viral video showing a local train and the Vande Bharat Express on the same track is misleading.



ER authorities admitted that the incident was not accidental but rather a normal occurrence where the auto-signalling system is active.

According to sources, a video recently went viral showing a local train and the Vande Bharat Express in close proximity on the same track. Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the viral video. After the footage became viral, ER authorities investigated and found that the video was from Tuesday at Cheragram Railway Station in Hooghly. Following an inquiry, ER authorities released a statement claiming that this situation is normal where the auto-signalling system is active. They also asserted that railway operations were completely safe.

The statement read: “The video is misleading. The local train 36071 Howrah – Gurap was stopped outside Cheragram station at around 06:20 hours, while the Vande Bharat Express was moving on the track at the specified speed, obeying the signals properly. The section is governed by automatic signalling. The movement here is following the specified procedures of the auto-signalling system. There is nothing unusual in this. Railway operations are entirely safe. It appears that the video was posted to create unnecessary disturbance and mislead the public.”