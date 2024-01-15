Eastern Command observes ‘Army Day’

KOLKATA: Observing ‘Army Day’, Eastern Command GOC-in-C Lt General Ram Chander Tiwari laid a wreath at ‘Vijay Smarak’, Fort William and paid homage to the brave hearts who made sacrifices for the honour and protection of the country.

To mark this occasion, eight units were conferred with the ‘Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citation’ and two units were conferred with ‘Chief of the Army Staff Appreciation Certificate’ from Eastern Command.

Furthermore, 32 units were conferred with GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Appreciation Certificate.